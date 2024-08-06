The 2024 Powys Business Awards finalists have been announced.
The awards will be presented at a ceremony at Dering Lines in Brecon on 4 October.
Organised by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group (MWMG), the awards showcase the diverse range of successful enterprises within Powys.
“We are thrilled with the exceptional calibre of entrants from across the county for this year’s Powys Business Awards,” said Ceri Stephens, MWMG’s group manager. “Each submission showcases the remarkable talent, innovation and dedication within our community.
“We are proud to celebrate these outstanding achievements and look forward to honouring the best businesses in Powys.”
The finalists are: Business in the Community Award, sponsored by Radnor Hills: Hilltop, Newtown; Morland, Welshpool; Charcroft, Llanwrtyd Wells and Woosnam and Davies, Llanidloes. Start-up Business Award, sponsored by EvaBuild: Abermule Inn, Abermule; Greenhouse Café & Kitchen and Stashed Products Ltd. Technology & Innovation Award, sponsored by Aberystwyth University: Espanaro Ltd, Reeco Automation Ltd and Atherton Bikes, Machynlleth.
People Development Award, sponsored by NPTC Group of Colleges: Hilltop, Newmor Wallcoverings, Welshpool and EOM Electrical Contractors Ltd, Newtown. Growth Award, sponsored by WR Partners: Meadow Springs Country & Leisure Park, Trefeglwys; Beacon Foods Ltd, Brecon and Charcroft. Entrepreneurship Award, sponsored by CellPath: Charlotte Williams, Squeaky Clean, Machynlleth; Lewis King, Greenhouse Café & Kitchen and Elliot Tanner, Stashed Products.
Sole Trader Award, sponsored by MWMG: Seren Handmade, Bwlch-y-ffridd, Newtown; Belan Bluebell Woods, Llanidloes and SkincareBOOtique, Welshpool.
Micro Business Award (less than 10 employees) sponsored by The County Times: Rural Foodies Limited - home of Coco Pzazz, Llanidloes; Hawksdrift Limited and Lakeside Boathouse, Llandrindod Wells. Small Business Award (under 30 employees) sponsored by Welshpool Print Group: Greenhouse Cafe & Kitchen, Heartwood Saunas and Stashed Products Ltd.
Small Business Growth Award, sponsored by Cellar Drinks: Espanaro Ltd, Reeco Automation Ltd and The Clever Baggers, Llanymynech. Social Enterprise/ Charity Award, sponsored by Myrick Training Services: Newtown Food Surplus, Newtown; BB – Sustainable Tourism CIC, Brecon; East Radnorshire Care, Presteigne and Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, Newtown. Excellence in Sustainability Award, sponsored by Welsh Government: The National Showcaves Centre for Wales, Dan-yr-Ogof, Abercraf; Wipak UK Ltd, Welshpool and Heartwood Saunas.