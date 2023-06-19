There typically follows a ‘due diligence’ exercise, in which the buyer carries out a thorough investigation of the business, including its assets, liabilities, profitability, property arrangements, material contracts, employment issues, regulatory requirements and any current disputes or litigation. On a management buyout this exercise may be limited, since the managers will already have a good understanding of the business (although if a bank is providing funding, the bank will usually require a detailed due diligence exercise).