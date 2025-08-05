How to Spot a Fake Labubu

Tips from Trading Standards

Packaging – Genuine Labubu toys come in a matte-finish box with a smooth texture.

QR Code – Authentic toys include a QR code linking to Pop Mart’s website. On the product label, a second QR code should direct you to fwsy.popmart.com. If it leads elsewhere, it’s likely a fake

Features – Real Labubus have slightly inward-pointing ears, nine teeth, bright open eyes, and pale peach-toned faces

Quality – Authentic toys have soft fur and seamless stitching

Foot Stamp – Look for the Pop Mart logo on the right foot. Newer models also have a UV-visible stamp on the left foot. Fakes may lack these or display them too obviously.

UKCA/CE Mark – This mark should appear on the toy or its packaging, along with the name of a UK-based importer. However, this alone is not enough—use the other checks too.