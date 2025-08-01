North Wales Police recorded almost 600 hit-and-run incidents in the last seven years, including over 70 involving minors.
Statistics gathered by RTA Lawyers found 78 incidents involved children aged 15 or under.
The most affected age group was 16-25, involved in 161 incidents.
Seven incidents resulted in fatalities, 119 with serious injuries and 461 with slight injuries.
Rod Mitchell, from RTA Law, said: “If you're involved in or witness a hit-and-run, your first priority should always be safety.
“Collect as much information as you can, even if details seem minor, they can significantly influence your claim.
The data from North Wales Police discovered the majority of incidents involved only vehicles, 244 involving pedestrians, 121 involving cyclists, and 55 involving two powered wheels like motorbikes.
Prioritise your safety:
- Move yourself and others out of the path of traffic to a safe spot.
- If someone is seriously injured, avoid moving them unless absolutely necessary.
- Contact emergency services, stating your location and describing injuries.
Document the incident:
- Try to record the vehicle’s details - registration number, make, model, colour, and distinctive markings, even partial details.
- Take photographs or videos from multiple angles, capturing the wider scene, specific vehicle damages, injuries sustained, skid marks, road signs and road conditions.
- Detail exactly when and where the incident happened, including weather and lighting conditions.
Secure witness evidence:
- Speak calmly to any witnesses, record their full names and contact information.
- Report the incident to the police immediately providing all evidence collected, even if you believe your injuries or damage are minor.
- Seek specialist legal advice- experienced road traffic solicitors can advise you on insurers, pursuing a claim, your legal rights.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.