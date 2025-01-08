A regular farmers’ market will return to Borth for the first time in decades this week.
The farmers’ market will take place every Thursday from 10am-1pm at the Borth Star of the Sea starting on 9 January with an inaugural opening ceremony.
Marchnad Ffermwyr Borth Farmers' Market was created by concerned community members who wanted to expand the village's opportunities for accessing locally grown food.
Kate Doubleday, a gardener and long-term Borth resident, thought up the idea last year: “We wanted to source more local food.
“A lot of villagers go to Aberystwyth, so many of us are now dependent on supermarkets when such lovely food is grown on our doorstep.
“Hopefully the market will reduce people's carbon footprint, and make us a more resilient community that can support local food businesses.
“Borth as a village has had a few knockbacks in the last year, so it's nice to start with something positive.
“All the local businesses are on board and have been really supportive.”
The market will feature meat from Carn Edwards, Defaid Dolwerdd Dairy Sheep cheese, Caedabowen Farm sausages, bread from Bara Borth, homemade cakes and ice cream from Uncle Alberts Ice Cream Emporium, a Borth collective veg stall, Becws Welsh cakes and Aberystwyth coffee and as well as firewood from local farmer Dafydd Williams.