Gareth Gates is coming to Aberystwyth’s Great Hall with Boyband in the Buff.
Get ready to scream like it’s 1999 for this ultimate throwback concert starring pop heartthrob Gareth and a cast of ripped and ridiculously talented performers.
The boys belt out the biggest hits of the ‘90s and ‘00s—from Backstreet Boys to NSYNC, Blue to Take That—in a show that’s as nostalgic as it is naughty.
It’s a celebration of pop, passion, and pecs, where the clothes come off and the heat turns up. This is the ultimate night out for anyone who’s ever swooned over a boyband.
Contains partial nudity so strictly 18+.
Watch Boyband in the Buff: Starring Gareth Gates at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Thursday, 26 September.
