Five-star food hygiene ratings for Gwynedd businesses
But one takeaway in Ceredigion was handed a lowly one-out-of-five rating by the Food Standards Agency.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 of Gwynedd’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Five-star ratings were handed to the following businesses.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens: Caerau Uchaf, Sarnau; The Sandwich Shop, Aberdyfi; Y Gorlan, Blaenau Ffestiniog; Loch Cafe, Bala; Poachers Restaurant, Criccieth; Penrhyn Bar & Grill, Fairbourne; Tan Y Bwlch Tea Room, Tan Y Bwlch; Ess at Plas Yr Antur, Fairbourne; Twnti Seafood Restaurant at Tu Hwnt i’r Afon, Rhydyclafdy; The Little Tea Rooms at Iard Cychod Machroes, Bwlchtocyn; Ty Coffi at Rhandai Penllyn, Bala; Coastal Cafe at Moel y Berth, Llangwnnadl; Sblash, Aberdaron; Bamboo House, Pwllheli.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs: Tu Hwnt i’r Afon, Rhydyclafdy; The Royal Hotel, Barmouth.
Takeaways: Castle Fish And Chip Shop, Criccieth; Millies at Greenacres Caravan Park, Morfa Bychan.
In Ceredigion however, Paradise Pizza, a takeaway in Aberaeron, was given a score of just one on 30 August.
Deli Alli, a cafe also in Aberaeron, fared better, scoring a four-out-of-five rating.
Meanwhile, in Powys, Llanidloes Town Football Club was also given a score of four.
