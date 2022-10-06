Five-star food hygiene ratings for Gwynedd businesses

But one takeaway in Ceredigion was handed a lowly one-out-of-five rating by the Food Standards Agency.

By Katie Williams  
Sunday 9th October 2022 1:30 pm
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New ratings have been handed to businesses in Gwynedd, Ceredigion and Powys (PA )

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 of Gwynedd’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Five-star ratings were handed to the following businesses.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens: Caerau Uchaf, Sarnau; The Sandwich Shop, Aberdyfi; Y Gorlan, Blaenau Ffestiniog; Loch Cafe, Bala; Poachers Restaurant, Criccieth; Penrhyn Bar & Grill, Fairbourne; Tan Y Bwlch Tea Room, Tan Y Bwlch; Ess at Plas Yr Antur, Fairbourne; Twnti Seafood Restaurant at Tu Hwnt i’r Afon, Rhydyclafdy; The Little Tea Rooms at Iard Cychod Machroes, Bwlchtocyn; Ty Coffi at Rhandai Penllyn, Bala; Coastal Cafe at Moel y Berth, Llangwnnadl; Sblash, Aberdaron; Bamboo House, Pwllheli.

Pubs, bars and nightclubs: Tu Hwnt i’r Afon, Rhydyclafdy; The Royal Hotel, Barmouth.

Takeaways: Castle Fish And Chip Shop, Criccieth; Millies at Greenacres Caravan Park, Morfa Bychan.

In Ceredigion however, Paradise Pizza, a takeaway in Aberaeron, was given a score of just one on 30 August.

Deli Alli, a cafe also in Aberaeron, fared better, scoring a four-out-of-five rating.

Meanwhile, in Powys, Llanidloes Town Football Club was also given a score of four.

