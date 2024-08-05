A flooded Machynlleth charity shop has reopened to the public.

The Cṙedu shop on Heol Maengwyn had become a staple of Machynlleth’s strip of charity shops but earlier this year suffered from a basement flood.

Instead of folding, the shop’s dedicated staff vowed to reopen it all over again - this time doing it bigger and better.

The balloon arch celebrating the new shops opening
The balloon arch celebrating the new shops opening (Cṙedu Machynlleth)

That’s why on 27 July the new Cṙedu shop opened metres down the road from its old venue, complete with themed rooms and a reading nook.

Cṙedu’s CEO cut the ribbon under a balloon arch whilst Cṙedu cakes baked by volunteers were passed around.

Luke from Cṙedu said: “The space was opened after months of hard work by the Cṙedu staff and volunteers.

“The new shop offers visitors a more relaxing and comfortable retail space, with a wider selection of items. “The shop is a massive achievement for the charity - Cṙedu has been a key part of Machynlleth for almost a decade.

“Special thanks to everyone's hard work in making it all come together: the Herbert Family, Nicky, Heather & Family, Bethany and Gill for the beautiful cakes, Stan, Chris and Gee.”

Cṙedu is open Monday to Saturday, 10an-4pm.