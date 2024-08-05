A flooded Machynlleth charity shop has reopened to the public.
The Cṙedu shop on Heol Maengwyn had become a staple of Machynlleth’s strip of charity shops but earlier this year suffered from a basement flood.
Instead of folding, the shop’s dedicated staff vowed to reopen it all over again - this time doing it bigger and better.
That’s why on 27 July the new Cṙedu shop opened metres down the road from its old venue, complete with themed rooms and a reading nook.
Cṙedu’s CEO cut the ribbon under a balloon arch whilst Cṙedu cakes baked by volunteers were passed around.
Luke from Cṙedu said: “The space was opened after months of hard work by the Cṙedu staff and volunteers.
“The new shop offers visitors a more relaxing and comfortable retail space, with a wider selection of items. “The shop is a massive achievement for the charity - Cṙedu has been a key part of Machynlleth for almost a decade.
“Special thanks to everyone's hard work in making it all come together: the Herbert Family, Nicky, Heather & Family, Bethany and Gill for the beautiful cakes, Stan, Chris and Gee.”