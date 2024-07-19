Machynlleth’s Cṙedu carers charity shop has been forced to move after suffering from flooding.
The charity shop on Heol Maengwyn “suffered several adversities” this year after a “massive flood” hit the basement, “ruining the shop” and causing the business to lose out on many months of income.
The shop which has been part of the charity shop circuit in Machynlleth for eight years is however poised to bounce back as it moves just metres down the road into 2 Heol Maengwyn.
Manager Ceri Alexandra Herbert described this as a “great new opportunity”, with volunteers busy painting and decorating the new space, adding: “We are still working tirelessly to fit the new shop.” Cṙedu supports unpaid young and adult carers, family members and friends.