The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the top, five-out-of-five rating has been given to: Caffi Capel Carmel Cyf at Plas Carmel Anelog, Aberdaron; Gwersyll yr Urdd Glan Llyn, Llanuwchllyn; Caffi Gwynant, Capel Bethania, Nant Gwynant; The Management Centre at Ysgol Busnes Bangor; Blue China Tea Rooms, Criccieth; Y Pafiliwn, Blaenau Ffestiniog; The Chapel Barmouth at Chapel Antique Centre, Barmouth; Rascals, Bangor; J D Wetherspoon at Tafarn y Porth, Caernarfon; and Creperie Cafe, Bangor.