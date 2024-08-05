A Machynlleth-based business is launching a three-year project to produce peat-beating compost.
Criw Compostio was awarded £122,957 by the Co-op Foundation to create unique peat-free compost from Machynlleth’s food waste.
The circular economy bio-waste service turns food and biodegradable materials into nourishing bagged soil sold at low cost.
The project will run grower trials to create compost that satisfies grower requirements for things like potting mix.
Criw Compostio said: “We squealed with joy when we heard we’d been chosen as a partner!
“Our diverse team of enthusiastic volunteers and experts are excited to ramp up our research and get proper nerdy and mucky transforming waste into a credible alternative to peat in potting composts.
“Thanks for helping us in our mission to protect peatlands and to explore and celebrate waste-based composts.”
The Co-op Foundation’s Carbon Innovation Fund finances innovative growing methods without damaging UK peatlands.
Peatlands store twice as much carbon as the world’s forests but are dug up for use in compost.
Criw Compostio will be creating guides and events to encourage the use of non-peat compost.
“We aim to keep peatlands secure by sharing knowledge and methods on how to turn waste into high quality, biologically alive and rich compost,” they said.