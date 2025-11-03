The owners of a Cardigan town centre convenience store have been the surrounding car park a much needed makeover.
Situated off Feidrfair, the convenience store had previously been home to the Cardigan health centre.
The site was converted in a shop last year by developers Hanslink Ltd, who have resurfaced the car park.
Confirming the progress Hardeep Singh Hans, alongside his brother Dr Jagdeep Singh Hans, from Hanslink, said: “We’re really pleased to be making this investment here in Cardigan town centre. After opening the doors earlier in the year, this new car park will not only support those who use the facilities on offer, but substantially increase the appearance of this part of the town centre.”
The store manager of One Stop, added: “The feedback that we have had from our customers about the car park has been really positive. Having a car park that is brand new and fit for purpose, in addition to the store itself, makes a huge difference, not just to our customers but to those who pass through our town centre too.”
Local Councillor, Elaine Evans, said: “It’s good to see this building renovated to such good quality by Hanslink, including the car park.”
The new convenience store, which boasts 3,500 sq ft, as well as parking and pedestrian access, agreed terms with Tesco in late 2024.
One Stop has been a subsidiary of Tesco since 2003. They have been serving local communities throughout the UK for almost 50 years.
Hanslink Ltd also own Charsfield Dental Practice which is based on Priory Street in Cardigan.
