A Cardigan man has been fined by magistrates after admitting breaching a community order.
Daniel Saunders, of 56 Golwg y Castell, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 31 October.
The 27-year-old admitted a charge of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 April this year by failing to attend a drug and alcohol service appointment on 4 August as well as failing to attend an office supervision appointment on 6 October.
Magistrates fined Saunders £40.
He must also pay £60 costs.
The order will continue.
