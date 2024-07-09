AN Aberystwyth-based marketing company has scooped a three industry awards.
Four Cymru, the leading bilingual marketing, media and communications agency with offices in Aberystwyth and Cardiff, recently shone at the PRCA Dare Awards by scooping three awards.
The annual PRCA Dare Awards, which took place at the Parkgate Hotel in Cardiff on last month, celebrates the outstanding achievements of PR and communications professionals across Wales.
This year’s ceremony saw Four Cymru win the B2B Award for its BlasCymru/TasteWales work shining a light on Welsh food and drink sector and a Highly Commended award for Media Relations for the same campaign.
Part of Four Agency Worldwide, Four Cymru has been positioning Wales as a global destination for food and drink innovation and raising the awareness of Welsh food and drink in domestic and international markets for the past decade and more.
Storytelling is the agency’s forte with Rhys Flowers, Four Cymru’s director of communications leading the way.
He said: “We tell the story behind the brands at home and abroad, working with leading press and media in the sector we highlight exemplar businesses leading the way on sustainability, decarbonisation and those driving foreign investment or are export driven.”
The night ended on a high note with Amelia Stevens, managing director of Four Cymru receiving the Professional of the Year award.
Amelia said: “It was a fantastic evening, celebrating all the great communications campaigns in Wales during the last year.
“I’m truly honoured to receive the award of Professional of the Year and want to thank the team at Four for their support, hard work and dedication to our clients.
“We’ve had a busy year and now look to the future and building on our great work not only for clients but for the industry.
“We are committed to supporting the PR industry and will do so by holding events across Wales to share communications expertise from north, mid to south Wales.”
Four Cymru’s Aberystwyth offices are situated on Aberystwyth Science Park, Cefnllan and two of Four’s founders Nan Williams and Einir Williams are originally from Llanidloes.