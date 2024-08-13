Free carbon literacy courses are on offer at the Centre for Alternative Technology (CAT) for Powys businesses and community groups.
The Machynlleth-based learning provider and charity is offering fully funded Carbon Literate Certified courses taught by CAT’s Zero Carbon Britain trainers.
The Carbon Literacy Project accredited training is open to social enterprises, community councils and other organisations to increase awareness of sustainability issues and create a low-carbon culture in their projects and workplaces.
Amanda Smith, Head of Learning and Education at CAT, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity to further support the growing transition movement within Powys.
“We are confident that lots of businesses, town and community councils and other groups within the county will be keen to take the opportunity for fully funded training and we’re delighted to be able to offer it.”
The courses paid for by the Shared Prosperity Fund are bookable throughout the rest of 2024 with both daytime and evening online sessions on offer. The courses will help organisations to become Carbon Literacy Organisations by providing a large part of the training requirements.
If you work, live or volunteer in Powys get in touch with Amanda to find out more [email protected] or via their website.