Tourism projects across Wales have won a share of the Welsh Government’s £5m Brilliant Basics Fund to help deliver a first-class holiday experience, deputy minister for arts, sport and tourism Dawn Bowden has confirmed.
Twenty-nine tourism infrastructure projects in north, mid and south-west and south-east Wales have received investment from the fund, which helps deliver small-scale tourism infrastructure improvements.
The fund, which is open to local authorities and national park authorities, also supports projects that improve accessibility and those that make their destinations more environmentally sustainable.
This year is Wales’ Year of Trails which presents the tourism sector with an opportunity to showcase attractions, landscapes and coastline through routes and trails.
The approved projects show how local authorities and national parks have considered the entire visitor experience and the essential infrastructure that makes a trail experience complete, from pathways, to parking to making facilities accessible for all.
In Ceredigion, £36,000 has been made available for amenity access enhancements around New Quay’s South John Street toilets by widening and levelling the area around the building, reducing the number of steps and adding handrails.
Cyngor Gwynedd has received £135,860 to upgrade parts of the public toilet network in Gwynedd’s strategic visitor destinations – to upgrade toilets in Llanberis, Criccieth, Pwllheli and Aberdyfi.
Gwynedd has also received £300,000 for a plan to upgrade visitor infrastructure in Dinas Dinlle near Caernarfon, which includes car park resurfacing, EV charging, cycle shelters, bus shelter and accessible picnic area.
Powys County Council has received £300,000 for the Powys Visitor Amenity Project, which includes elements of access and car park improvements, trails, EV charging points, signage and interpretation and toilet upgrades at various locations.
Ms Bowden said: “I’m delighted we have been able to invest £5 million in a range of new projects that will help deliver a first-class holiday experience for people across Wales.
“The projects supported through the Welsh Government’s Brilliant Basics fund make a real difference.
“Local tourism amenities have a big part to play in making a trip a memorable one.
“These facilities often go unnoticed, but they are an important part of a visitor’s experience and also benefit those who live in the area.”