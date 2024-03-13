Following a recent call for applications for projects seeking to improve adult numeracy skills, 14 projects across the Mid Wales region have been approved.
Through the UK Government’s Multiply programme which forms part of the Shared Prosperity Fund, an allocation of just under £2 million of funding is being given to deliver a variety of projects.
The types of projects that have secured funding, include supporting people to be more confident with numbers; running courses to help people use numeracy to manage their money; working with employers to provide courses covering specific numeracy skills that are needed in the workplace and supporting hardest to reach learners.
Out of the 14 projects, one project, run by Equal Education Partners is delivering courses aimed at parents and carers across Powys and Ceredigion. It will be a hybrid programme, comprising both online and face-to-face delivery, supported by an on-demand online learning platform.
Jointly, Cllr Clive Davies, from Ceredigion County Council and Cllr David Selby, from Powys Council, said: “These projects could be the vital link for some residents to increase their confidence in using maths in their daily life or act as a stepping stone in their career progression.”