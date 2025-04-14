The Cynnal y Cardi event fund is opening for the second year running for businesses and communities in Ceredigion, funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).
The Grant Fund is now open for applications and will close on Thursday 1 May, 2025.
Tourism is an economic sector of vital importance to Ceredigion, representing the third largest employer in the county and we are keen to build on this sector and attract new visitors to the area.
The focus of Cynnal y Cardi’s events fund will be on five main areas.
The first will be attracting visitors to the county.
Applications must demonstrate how the event will have a county wide benefit, as well as possible wider regional and national benefits.
Applicants are also welcomed for the development and promotion of local year-round events and experiences which encourage people to visit and explore the local area.
Applications must demonstrate how the event will make a difference to individuals, communities and the local economy.
Cynnal y Cardi also wants to see support for local arts, cultural heritage and creative activities and support the growth of linked businesses (indirect business benefits) and development of higher value job creation.
Climate change and transition to a green economy through sustainability and waste reduction is also a consideration.
Cllr Clive Davies, Ceredigion's Cabinet Member responsible for Economy and Regeneration, said: “This funding is an opportunity to build upon the events that have already taken place in the county such as Other Voices Cardigan 2024 and events that continue to return to the county such as Rali Ceredigion. Businesses, volunteers and organisations in Ceredigion should take the opportunity and consider how they could grow and develop an ambitious, relevant and appropriate event to be held within the county in the coming years.”
There are two funding packages on offer.
A small events grant which is a minimum of £2,000 and a maximum £10,000.
The large events grant is a minimum of £30,000.
All activity and project expenditure must be completed by 31 January 2026.
The grant will provide financial support towards revenue expenditure and some small-scale capital expenditure. The grant will be allocated on a first come first serve basis.
Applying is a competitive process and innovation, outcomes and impact and value for money will be a key factor when projects are appraised.
The council website says Each grant award will be based on 70 per cent of eligible costs. Match funding of 30 per cent must be in cash (rather than “in kind”).
Among the events that received support through the Cynnal y Cardi scheme last year were Aberystwyth Comedy Festival, Rali Ceredigion, Other Voices Festival in Cardigan, Craft Festival Wales and Welsh Festival of Harness Racing.
The UKSPF 2025-2026 is a central pillar of the UK government’s ambitious agenda and a significant component of its support for places across the UK.
More information on how you can submit an application can be found on the Ceredigion County Council website.