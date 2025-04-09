Plans by the owner of Ceredigion’s Harbourmaster Hotel and Cliff Hotel & Spa to convert a former hotel in Cardigan’s conservation area to flats have been approved.
In an application to Ceredigion County Council, Wells Jones, of the Cliff Hotel & Spa, Gwbert, sought permission for the conversion of the Grade-II-listed Highbury House Hotel, Pendre from two dwellings to seven flats, along with associated works; along with a related listed building application.
A previous application for eight flats was refused in late 2023, the new scheme featuring various amendments including the reduction in number.
A supporting statement through agent Archi-Tech said the three-storey Highbury, with neighbouring Stanley House, was once part of the late 18th century county gaol designed by John Nash, the site redeveloped into villas after it closed in 1878.
It added: “The conversion to flats is a typical reuse for two large former town houses. In this case, the buildings have gone through a number of uses, all of which have impacted on their character prior to listing. Reuse as flats allows the historic planform to be retained with internal alterations being relatively modest with no impact on the 1790s fabric or surviving late C19 fixtures.”
An officer report recommending approval said Highbury House Hotel previously comprised two houses known as Brooklands (on the right) and Highbury, both created in the late 19th century, with Highbury becoming a residential hostel by 1941 and was then a children’s home under around 1950.
“The building was listed in 1992 for historic interest of remaining parts of the 18th century gaol of which the stonework is clearly visible on the north wall,” the report said, adding: “By this time however, the houses had undergone a number of inappropriate alterations both internally and externally, such as the erection of a late 20th century UPVC conservatory on the front elevation, the loss of many of the historic internal doors, and the division rooms to provide bathrooms / en-suites.”
The report added: “A viability assessment has been submitted which shows that it is not viable for the scheme to provide a contribution towards affordable housing.
“The building is Grade II listed and needs appropriate upgrading and maintenance works, and the costs associated with this are higher than the conversion of unlisted properties. It is therefore not unusual for the conversion of listed buildings to be unviable in terms of the provision of affordable housing. Therefore, no affordable contribution is required in this instance, and the proposal is therefore in line with the relevant guidance.”
It concluded: “The proposed change of use is considered to be appropriate, however further details are required in order to ensure that the details of the development are appropriate, and to ensure that the proposed new use does not come into effect until the [Cardigan] waste water treatment facilities have been upgraded.”
The application was conditionally approved.
Mr Wells Jones owns many local hotels including The Cliff Hotel and Spa and The Gwbert Hotel & Flat Rock Bistro in neighbouring Gwbert, and the Harbourmaster Hotel, Aberaeron.