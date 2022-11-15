Gin distillery set to hold open weekend
Ceredigion distillery In The Welsh Wind, which produces award-winning gins and other spirits whilst also developing their Grain-to-Glass Welsh Origin Whisky, will be holding a Distillery Open Weekend on 26 and 27 November.
The open weekend will be held at the distillery in Tanygroes and will offer people the opportunity to visit the distillery, take a tour, and find out more about what the team are doing at the distillery and what their plans are for the future.
The distillery will also be highlighting all that Welsh spirits have to offer, with spirits brands from all over Wales gathering at In The Welsh Wind Distillery on Sunday for a Welsh Spirits Showcase.
Ellen Wakelam, co-founder and director of In The Welsh Wind Distillery said: “We are holding this open weekend to provide people with an opportunity to take a tour of our distillery, taste different Welsh spirits from brands across Wales under one roof, and find out more about what exciting plans lie ahead regarding our gin and Welsh Origin Whisky production.
“We will also have a couple of new products in the In the Welsh Wind range for people to try!”
The open weekend is free to attend.
From whisky activities and juniper lucky dip, to mystery gin tombola and a Q&A session with Ellen, the Open Weekend will be filled with different activities that showcase all that In The Welsh Wind has to offer.
The distillery bar will be open for those wanting a G&T or mulled gin and rum, with hot food also available on site.
