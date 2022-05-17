Glosters gets a boost from former dragon

A Porthmadog-based business has received a business boost from retail entrepreneur Theo Paphitis.

Last week, Myfanwy Gloster, partner of Glosters pottery with husband Tom Gloster, tweeted Theo about their business during Small Business Sunday and was one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet by Theo to his near half a million Twitter followers.

The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 3,000 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK.

Business and retail entrepreneur Theo re‐tweeted Glosters message to his followers and, as a result, Glosters Pottery has gained significantly more followers and extra orders for their popular mugs.

They are also profiled on the #SBS website (www.theopaphitissbs.com) that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

Myfanwy said: “We expanded our business just over a year ago to a larger premises and grew our team.

“It is great to have support from Theo helping raise our profile.

“Theo has recognised our hard work and helped spread the word about what we do to his following.”

Small business champion and Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue chairman, Theo Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK.

“My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings.

“The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Glosters Pottery every success.”