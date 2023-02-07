A POPULAR Gwynedd inn has been put on the market with a price tag of £2.5 million.
Announcing the decision to sell The Golden Fleece Inn in Tremadog after 21 years at the helm, Stuart Nashir-Hallard, said the decision was ‘emotional’ and thanked the community for its support.
Mr Nashir-Hallard said: “After nurturing and growing The Golden Fleece Inn for 21 years (half my life) in beautiful Tremadog, it is with mixed feelings that I announce the emotional decision to move on and place our beloved business up for sale.
2This journey has been an incredible experience, filled with both triumphs and challenges, but ultimately it has left us with a wealth of cherished memories.
“I have had the privilege of working alongside a dedicated and talented team and forming lifelong bonds with the wonderful people I've met in Tremadog.
“To top it off, it's where called home when I found love and became a proud parent to our two boys.
Thank you, Tremadog, for all that you have given me and us as a family. And a heartfelt thank you to all of you who have touched our lives here.
“So If you've ever dreamt of being the custodian of a beloved and successful inn, then now is your chance.
“The Golden Fleece Inn, is now available for its next chapter!
“In the mean time let me stress it is business as usual.”
The Golden Fleece which sits on Tremadog’s village square has been listed with Christie & Co with an asking price of £2.5 million.
Over the last 21 years, the business has seen major growth, including the expansion of ensuite bedrooms and 2 holiday cottages, transforming the inn into a 4-star rated establishment with 17 guest bedrooms.
The Golden Fleece Inn has earned a reputation as one of North Wales' most prestigious and sought-after destinations for travelers and locals alike.
The listing says: “With its prime location, charming atmosphere, and impressive history, the Golden Fleece Inn is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for anyone looking to invest in the hospitality industry.
“The sale also includes the former Madoc Hotel, which is currently used as an annex of accommodation including 10 bedrooms, staff accommodation and what is described as a “stunning 3-bedroomed owner's house”.
The inn has attracted a number of celebrities over the years, recently including Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and pop star Paul Heaton, left £1000 behind the bar in May for locals to celebrate his 50th birthday.