Good causes get boost from Co-op
GOOD causes across mid and north Wales are set to benefit from a supermarket community fund.
Three good causes in Aberystwyth received a funding boost from the Co-op Local Community Fund, with the supermarket chain no longer having a store in the town after Penparcau’s store became a CK’s recently.
Aberystwyth Lifeboat Station received £1,007 to train volunteers and educate the local community about the dangers of water and the risk of drowning.
Aberystwyth Cricket Club has received £1,004 to make the club more inclusive by ensuring that youngsters from all backgrounds have access to cricket and the best possible coaching and facilities.
Wheel Together received £1,007 to provide inclusive and accompanied cycle rides fro adults.
In Lampeter, Victoria Hall received £3,581 to provide a range of activities and sessions to enhance mental and physical wellbeing in the community.
1st Lampeter Rainbows received £3,022 for equipment and resources.
Ynys y Plant, Cylch Meithrin Felinfach received £3,031 to go towards giving children the best opportunity to learn in multiple ways, including learning outdoors.
Machynlleth FC/Hurricanes received £3,575 to provide free football for as many boys, girls and adults as possible in the Machynlleth community.
Cylch Meithrin Glantwymyn received £3,560 which will allow children the opportunity to play outdoors in a safe and appropriate area.
Advice Mid Wales - Cyngor Canolbarth Cymru received £3,724 to pay for a part-time specialist debt and money adviser for an additional six months to help meet what is a critical need in our community for free financial advice and support.
In Gwynedd, 1st Dolgellau Rangers and Guides received £2,961 to increase the biodiversity of the town by planting bee-friendly plants.
Since 2016, Co-op members have raised £117 million for local communities, including over 30,000 local community projects across the UK through the Co-op’s Local Community Fund - helping to build stronger and more resilient communities by tackling key issues such as access to food, mental wellbeing support and opportunities for young people.
Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community and member participation at Co-op, said: “I am delighted to see the incredible amount Co-op members have raised, simply by choosing Co-op.
“We know that the cost of living crisis is making it incredibly challenging for many local causes.
“I’m proud our Local Community Fund can be a life-line, not only promoting the development of stronger, more resilient and fairer communities but also helping people cope with what life throws at them.
“By listening closely to our local causes, along with data from Co-op’s Community Wellbeing Index, and our network of Member Pioneers, it’s helped us bring to life Co-op’s vision of ‘Co-operating for a Fairer World’, providing the long-term investment and support local causes need.
“Our members have all helped make their communities places where they can be proud to live and work.”
