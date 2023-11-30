Two food establishments in Gwynedd have been awarded new hygiene ratings, the Food Standards Agency website shows.
The Sun Inn, a pub in Llanengan, was given a four-out-of-five after assessment on 24 October.
It means that of Gwynedd's 143 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 126 (88 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
Blaenau Ffestiniog takeaway Taste Garden was handed a three-out-of-five score following assessment on 25 October.
That rating means that of the 131 takeaways in the county with scores, 106 (81 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero marks.