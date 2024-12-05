Eleven north Wales businesses have been named finalists in the Careers Wales’ 2025 Valued Partner Awards.
The awards take place on 15 January at the Senedd, Cardiff Bay, hosted by journalist Sian Lloyd.
The Valued Partner Awards are a chance for Careers Wales to recognise the vital role employers play in empowering young people with careers and work-related experiences.
North Wales-based employers are nominated in a number of categories.
Outstanding Personal Contribution nominees include Kirsty Phillips from Wall-Lag and Gwenno Angharad Williams from Gwynedd Council.
Best Promoter of Welsh in the Workplace nominees include Barclays and Gwynedd Council.
Careers Wales chief executive Nikki Lawrence said: “We’re delighted to announce the shortlisted organisations for the 2025 Valued Partner Awards.
“This event is a special opportunity to celebrate the incredible work employers do to support young people across Wales.
“The awards celebrate businesses that go above and beyond to provide pupils with authentic experiences and empower them with work-related knowledge, skills and encouragement that will help them shape their futures.
“We look forward to welcoming our finalists to the Senedd in January and celebrating their achievements. “Congratulations to all those shortlisted!”
The full list of finalists and categories is available on the Careers Wales website.