New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Gwynedd’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens: Briwsion, Caernarfon, rated on 6 July; Burrito Blasus at Antur Stiniog, Blaenau Ffestiniog, rated on 6 July;: Yr Wylan, Porthmadog, rated on 6 July; Treborth Garden Centre, Treborth, rated on 4 July; and Yr Hwb at Ysgubor Isaf, Bala, rated on 3 July.
It means that of Gwynedd's 487 similar establishments with ratings, 431 (89 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.