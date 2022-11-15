Gwynedd restaurants and cafes handed new food hygiene ratings
A Porthmadog restaurant has been handed a two-out-of-five rating by the Food Standards Agency.
Glaslyn Tandoori was given the score after assessment on 4 October, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Twelve other food establishments in Gwynedd have fared better, netting five-out-of-five ratings. They are as follows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens: Bakehouse @ The Snowdon Inn at Y Fricsan, Cwm Y Glo; Wern Camping Site at Wern Caravan Park, Pistyll; Barlow’s Cafe at Barlow House, St Mary’s College, Bangor; Sospan Fach at Y Sospan Fach, 97 Y Stryd Fawr, Bala; Canolfan Beicio Stiniog at Antur Stiniog, Talywaenydd, Blaenau Ffestiniog; Castell Deudraeth at Minffordd, Penrhyndeudraeth; Dwyfor Rabbit Farm at Pen Yr Allt Dwyfor Ranch, Llanystumdwy; Blue Sky Cafe & Taproom at Blue Sky Cafe, Bangor; Toast Coffee House at Bryn Gwalia Stryd Fawr, Tywyn.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs: The Harp Inn at Y Harp Inn, Stryd Fawr, Bangor.
Takeaways: The Best Kebab And Pizza House at 3 Rhes Victoria, Bethesda; Wrapalicious Ltd at 43 Ffordd Caergybi, Bangor.
As of 9 November, 442 (87 per cent) of Gwynedd’s 510 restaurants, cafes and canteens have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
