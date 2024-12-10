A Tregaron headteacher thought rugby team mates were pranking him when he received a phone call to tell him he had won £10,000.
Dorian Pugh, headteacher at Ysgol Henry Richard in Tregaron, has won the five-figure sum after purchasing a car from BV Rees in Cardigan.
KGM Motors UK, formerly SsangYong, held a lottery to celebrate its 70th anniversary, giving customers who purchased a new vehicle between July and September the chance to win a share of £70,000.
Dorian, who bought his KGM Musso Rebel from BV Rees, KGM’s trusted dealer partner in Cardigan was selected as a winner during the independently adjudicated live draw, streamed on YouTube on 15 October.
Reflecting on his incredible win, Mr Pugh shared: “I received the call to say I’d won the £10,000 just as I was about to go into an important meeting, so I didn’t have time to fully process it.
“Initially, I thought it was a prank by my rugby teammates at Tregaron RFC! But when Wyn from BV Rees called to congratulate me, it finally sank in—I’d won this fantastic sum of money.
“A big thank you to everyone at KGM and to Wyn and the staff at BV Rees.”