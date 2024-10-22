Plans for a helicopter landing pad on a farm near Llanybydder to support a local company that operates Europe-wide, have been approved.
The scheme sought permission from Ceredigion County Council for a change of use for a parcel of agricultural land at the 352-acre Crugywhil, near Rhuddlan to a helicopter landing area, along with the construction of small concrete loading and unloading area.
Crugywhil Farm is a mixed cattle and arable farm farmed by Jason Thomas and family.
The family also own and operate Pencader-based Aneurin Thomas Ploughing, a large company operating across Europe specialising in the installation of cable, duct and pipelines via trenchless technology.
Supporting documentation said that the helicopter pad “will be for occasional use only for visiting clients and any emergencies which may arise in the area.”
The statement says it is also proposed to allow emergency services access to the facility and permit National Grid to land at the site to aid their routine work and during emergencies.
Documents added: “The proposed development is required to support an existing well-established business in the area.
“The business is a key employer, and its services are in demand as Europe looks to invest in its energy networks.
“As the company operates over a large geographical area visiting clients, politicians and staff sometimes utilise helicopters, thus the need for such a facility.”
A planning officer report said: “The principle of development in this case is unusual in that the operational development is very minor and the stated frequency of its use is to be infrequent and random.
“The provision of a helipad will naturally facilitate the use of the land for this purpose, however the landing of a helicopter on land in itself is not development and thus can occur at any practical location when viewed simply as an infrequent mode of transport.
“The provision of a helipad is therefore viewed solely as a means of ensuring the safe landing and take-off of a helicopter on land that may already be used for this purpose without the need for planning permission.”
The application was conditionally approved by planners.