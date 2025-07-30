“Built in the 1600s as a drovers’ inn on the route between Aberystwyth and London, The Talbot has welcomed poets, parliamentarians, pilgrims and reformers. Just steps from the birthplace of Henry Richard MP — the 19th-century “Apostle of Peace” — this iconic property remains the heartbeat of Tregaron, a town steeped in the traditions of language, land and learning. Today, the hotel honours its storied past while offering guests a refined and memorable experience.