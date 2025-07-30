The Talbot Hotel in Tregaron has gone on the market for just under £1 million.
The 13-bedroom boutique inn is listed for sale with Fine & Country whose website describes the property as “a 17th-century Welsh retreat reimagined for a new era of elegance”.
The listing states: “At the edge of the Cambrian Mountains, where mist lingers in valleys and time slows to a gentler rhythm, stands a building that has quietly watched over the town of Tregaron for more than four centuries.
“The Talbot Hotel is not merely a place to stay — it is a place to arrive, to reflect, and to return to.
“Recently awarded The AA award for ‘Wales’ Inn of the Year 2024’ and proudly listed in the Michelin Guide, this Grade II-listed former coaching inn offers a rare opportunity: an exquisite blend of heritage, hospitality and lifestyle, set in one of West Wales’s most culturally rich and naturally beautiful locations.
“Built in the 1600s as a drovers’ inn on the route between Aberystwyth and London, The Talbot has welcomed poets, parliamentarians, pilgrims and reformers. Just steps from the birthplace of Henry Richard MP — the 19th-century “Apostle of Peace” — this iconic property remains the heartbeat of Tregaron, a town steeped in the traditions of language, land and learning. Today, the hotel honours its storied past while offering guests a refined and memorable experience.
“Behind its handsome stone façade lies a boutique hotel that exudes warmth and understated luxury. The Talbot comprises thirteen individually designed en suite bedrooms, nine of which are premium rooms thoughtfully styled with artisan finishes, exposed beams, underfloor-heated bathrooms and timeless textures. The restaurant, now nationally recognised for its excellence, celebrates Welsh ingredients and seasonal simplicity — a dining experience that is as soulful as it is sophisticated.
“At the heart of the hotel is its original bar, a space rich in character where flagstone floors, a roaring hearth, and centuries-old beams create an atmosphere both convivial and comforting. A large function suite offers a versatile backdrop for weddings, events and private gatherings, while a private courtyard garden offers an idyllic setting for al fresco dining or quiet reflection beneath the clear, star-filled dark skies of the region.
“Throughout the property, historic features remain beautifully intact — from original sash windows and cellars to the rare Victorian bell board that once called guests to service. The hotel also benefits from separate owners’ and staff accommodation, making it ideally suited to either owner-occupiers or as a managed lifestyle investment.
“Surrounded by natural beauty, The Talbot stands at the foot of the Elenydd hills and within walking distance of the UNESCO-protected Cors Caron Nature Reserve — a place of wild birdsong, slow air and vast skies. Whether attracting walkers, cyclists, culinary tourists or those simply seeking stillness, this timeless inn has become a destination in its own right.
“With a loyal following, a distinguished reputation, and a fully operational turnkey business model, The Talbot Hotel offers not only a home and an income, but the privilege of preserving — and enriching — a piece of Welsh heritage.”
