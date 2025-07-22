Following the presentation, members were invited to bring along items of interest for a Show and Tell session. Among the items was a three-handled silver Trig from the St David’s Club of Aberystwyth (founded in 1780), an illustrated children’s book which encouraged a little girl to become a well-known and respected historian, pottery by a famous Australian potter, a shoemaker’s wooden last for a child’s shoe, Roman artefacts, and a copper lustre jug originally owned by a lady from Talsarn.