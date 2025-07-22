A ceremony has been held to honour Michael Freeman MBE with a life membership of The Friends of Ceredigion Museum.
The ceremony took place after the Friends annual general meeting.
The museum is currently closed as it undergoes essential conservation work costing one million pounds, financed by Ceredigion County Council. As a result, the meeting was held in Aberystwyth Bandstand.
Michael’s life membership is a way of publicly acknowledging his work and commitment as former Curator of Ceredigion Museum.
He was presented with a life membership certificate by Cyril Evans, Chair of the Friends of Ceredigion Museum, and Bronwen Morgan, President of the Friends of Ceredigion Museum.
Michael is very well-known throughout the county, not only as curator but also as an historian, researcher and author.
Although officially retired, he is still kept exceptionally busy working on different projects.
His latest exhibition, The History of Traditional Welsh Costume, is at MOMA Machynlleth until 3 September.
He is currently researching the diaries of Anne Jenkins, Tregaron, who kept a continuous diary for 60 years, and the Friends are looking forward to seeing the fruits of his labours.
Following the presentation, members were invited to bring along items of interest for a Show and Tell session. Among the items was a three-handled silver Trig from the St David’s Club of Aberystwyth (founded in 1780), an illustrated children’s book which encouraged a little girl to become a well-known and respected historian, pottery by a famous Australian potter, a shoemaker’s wooden last for a child’s shoe, Roman artefacts, and a copper lustre jug originally owned by a lady from Talsarn.
“Thank you to all who attended to ensure a great and interesting afternoon,” a Friends spokesperson said.
“If you are interested in the Friends’ events, please email [email protected] or search the Ceredigion Museum website.”
