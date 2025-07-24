A pub at one of the UK’s top stargazing hotspots is reopening this weekend.

Nestled in the Cambrian Mountains a stone's throw from Clwedog reservoir, Dylife’s Star Inn is recognised as one of the UK’s top places for stargazing in the country.

Frequented by walkers, bikers and celebrities like Cerys Matthews and the late Terry Jones, the inn will reopen today, Friday, 25 July, after four years under new ownership.

Nadine and Richard Hillary have been making it their family home and running the guest house since buying the establishment from Gareth and Karen Jones in 2021.

This summer however marks a new era as they open the pub to the public this weekend.

Residents panicked when the Star Inn signage was taken down after it was bought - now the wait is over with the pub reopening to all this weekend ( Cambrian News )

Nadine said: “This place is a beacon in the middle of the mountains with so much to offer between the history and the proximity to Hafren Forest and Clwedog.

“Every summer, people ask us if it’ll reopen - the community really wants it.

“We want to get the word out that it's reopening - hopefully there’ll be lots of sunshine this weekend for our guests!”

The couple moved from South Africa with their four children in 2021 for Richard’s work on roads.

Sam Hill, former manager at the Red Lion in Machynlleth, will be behind the bar making guests feel welcome ( Cambrian News )

Not having run a pub before, the couple enlisted the help of bar expert and former manager of the Red Lion in Machynlleth, Sam Hill.

Under Sam’s instruction, they’ve installed a draught beer system and created a food menu which will expand from serving pizzas on opening weekend to serving Sunday roasts including 16-hour roasted beef brisket later in the year, with dreams of bringing in South African cuisine for themed food nights.

Sam, who has come out of semi-retirement to join the family business, said: “It’s a destination - this is a Dark Sky Discovery area, we’ll be hosting stargazing nights, as well as offering bookings for birthdays, weddings, and funeral teas.

The Star Inn has had more than just a lick of paint to get it ready for reopening day. The family also has plans to place three glamping pods on the land behind the inn. ( Cambrian News )

“It’s taken a month of repainting, installing the bar, redoing the bathrooms - it’s exciting to get it open.

“After so many queries about when we’re reopening, we want to make sure we get it right for people.”

Sitting 20 minutes from both Machynlleth and Llanidloes on the picturesque ‘mountain road’, as well as on Glyndŵr's Way and Cambrian Way hiking routes and National Cycle Route 8, the inn has long been a “beacon” for weary travellers - having existed in some form or another since the 1600s.

The inn was once one of four in the area, which in the 19th century had over 1,000 residents due to the lead mining industry.

The Star Inn will be selling spirits from the small batch distillery, the Twisted Tavern ( Cambrian News )

Nowadays with benches installed outside to soak up the Welsh sun and scenery, the guest house offering beds for travellers, and free park-up spaces for caravans in exchange for custom at the establishment, the family hope to revamp old traditions at the former drovers' inn.

The teenagers are even getting involved, helping to garner hundreds of followers on the Facebook and TikTok pages.

The Star Inn will open Thursday-Saturdays 12pm-9.30pm, and 12pm-5pm on Sundays.