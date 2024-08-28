Vinci Facilities has raised £868 for the Chemotherapy Day Unit at Bronglais Hospital through the sales of jars of honey.
Vinci Facilities currently has four beehives at the Welsh Government offices in Aberystwyth as part of a biodiversity project funded by the Welsh Government.
Honey is produced and sold locally on site and at various markets.
John Hayes, Facilities Manager, said: “Our beekeeper Conrad Ford has performed a brilliant job of caring for our little friends even with the weather being so bad.
“We have fundraised for the chemo unit as everybody involved in the project has been affected by cancer and decided the Bronglais chemo unit was a worthwhile recipient.
“The project has been very rewarding. We even took batches to Manchester head office to sell. We would like to thank Mel Richardson, Jaqueline Ivell, Becky Savill, all Aber Vinci and Welsh Government staff and of course our beekeeper, Conrad Ford.”
Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to Vinci Facilities for another fantastic donation.
“The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”