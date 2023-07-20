The Grannell Hotel in Llanwnnen has come second in a search to find the best restaurant in Wales.
The announcement was made at the Food Awards Wales.
Staff from the hotel attended a gala evening at the Mercure Hotel and Spa Cardiff where they nominated for The Best Welsh restaurant award.
“We were nominated in the top 10 in Wales and we were thrilled when announced we had second place,” a hotel spokesperson said.
“It is a huge achievement for a small independent restaurant and hotel like ours that started trading during Covid.
“Our team and chef have worked tirelessly to get it right for our food and customer service.
“We spend a lot of time training our staff and it has paid off in a huge way.”