More than 900 businesses across Ceredigion, Powys and Gwynedd shut their doors for the last time in 2021 as closures across the UK reached their highest level since 2017, new figures show.
Business leadership group the Institute of Directors said that, while businesses open and close all the time, the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic "complicated" the business landscape across the country.
Office for National Statistics figures show 185 business closed in Ceredigion in 2021, down from 205 in 2020; 430 in Powys, up from 365; and 300 in Gwynedd, down from 305.
For reference to pre-pandemic figures, in 2019 Ceredigion saw 220 businesses close, 410 in Powys and 365 in Gwynedd.
Nationally, 327,000 businesses closed in 2021 – a 9 per cent increase on the year before and the highest number since 2017.
Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the IoD, said businesses are constantly opening and closing, particularly sole traders undertaking casual work – including delivery couriers, which saw a boom during the pandemic – and self-employed people conducting freelance work.
These are included in the official statistics and are more likely to be created or closed in a short period of time, Ms Ussher added.
The transport, storage and postal industry had the highest business birth rate, at 26 per cent, and death rate, at 22 per cent. No other industry had a rate for either higher than 16 per cent.
Ms Ussher said: "The picture is then complicated by the impact of the pandemic, which not only led to a temporary increase in unemployment and so increased the number of people looking for freelance work, but also caused a change in consumer spending patterns that affected different parts of the economy in different ways.
"All of this led to particularly high churn rates as the economy adjusted in 2021."
Ms Ussher highlighted the rise in business births in 2021, suggesting this shows the economy is beginning to recover from the pandemic.
Across the country, 360,000 businesses began trading last year – a 9 per cent increase on the 333,000 the year before and the highest since 2016.
Of these, 225 were in Ceredigion. A total of 2,810 businesses were active in the area in 2021 – up from 2,780 the year before.
In Powys 455 business started trading, which means 5,785 businesses were active in total – up from 5,665.
And in Gwynedd, 400 were new traders, with 4,370 businesses in total active in 2021 – up from 4,280.
The IoD said the majority of new and closed businesses were sole traders – of the 327,000 total business deaths in the UK last year, just 82,000 had two or more employees.
Meanwhile, in Ceredigion, there were around five high-growth businesses in the area – meaning the annualised growth in the number of employees of the business over the last three years is at least 20 per cent – and around 300 enterprises employed 10 or more staff.
In Powys, there were around 20 high-growth businesses – an annualised growth in the number of employees also at least 20 per cent – and around 520 enterprises employed 10 or more staff.
Finally, in Gwynedd, there were around 15 high-growth businesses – annualised growth also at least 20 per cent – and around 515 enterprises employed 10 or more staff.