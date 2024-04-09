A bus service between Aberystwyth and Carmarthen has seen a 65 per cent increase in passengers since going electric.
Launched at the end of March 2023, the new TrawsCymru buses carried more than 100,000 passengers in their first six months in service and more recently have shown an overall increase of passengers by 65 per cent compared to 2022/23.
Promotional offers have helped encourage more people to use the sustainable transport service including a £10 travel all-day for two adults and two children summer group ticket, an integrated rail and bus ticket for cheaper travel from Cardiff to Aberystwyth and 50 per cent off journeys during September’s 'Catch the Bus' month.
The Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Ken Skates, said: “The introduction of these greener, modern, more comfortable buses has clearly encouraged more people to use the Traws Cymru T1 service and I'm grateful to everyone involved in making this happen.”
Mark Jacobs, Contracts and Performance Manager for TrawsCymru said: “The success of the new T1 fleet is the result of an effective partnership with the teams at Carmarthenshire County Council and First Cymru, who have provided invaluable support to making this vital Carmarthen to Aberystwyth bus service the high-end public transport offering that it is today.”