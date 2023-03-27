A VILLAGE pub is to close its doors due to rising utility and supplier bills.
The Falcon Inn, which sits in the centre of Llanilar, is to close next weekend, the landlords announced on social media.
The pub opened its doors in January 2020, two months before lockdown, and had gained a good reputation for its food.
In a post on The Falcon Inn Facebook page, the landlords said: “Ben and myself regret to inform all our supportive & loyal customers that we will stop trading next weekend.
“It has been a tough three and a bit years with many challenges to overcome but the hurdle of ever increasing utility and supplier prices has resulted in the business no longer being viable.
“Being part of the village we have struggled with this decision as we realise the importance the pub plays within the community.
“Thank you.”