Jo’s Dog Shedd in Tregaron has been nominated for Dog Groomer of the Year.
The nomination, by the Animal Star Awards, has delighted owner Joanne Rumming.
Joanne has been in business for four-and-a-half years, originally setting up shop in the Midlands before moving to Wales almost two years ago.
“I started the new shop in December 2021 in Tregaron,” said Joanne.
“The award is through Animal Star Awards, and I think a customer put me forward for it.”
The winners will be announced on Saturday, 11 November at an awards ceremony at the Royal Maritime Hotel and Club in Portsmouth.