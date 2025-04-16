A Lampeter plumber is appealing for the public’s vote after being named the best installer in Wales and Northern Ireland.
Daniel Davies, the proprietor of Daniel Davies Plumbing and Heating Engineers based in Lampeter, has achieved another remarkable year in his career.
For the second consecutive year, Daniel has been honoured with the title of "Wales and Northern Ireland Installer of the Year," and he also secured third place in the UK last year.
Reacting to the regional award, Daniel said: "I am focused on clinching the national title this year.
“As a small business located in West Wales, I am even more motivated to bring home the title."
The Heating Installers Awards recognise the finest heating engineers across the nation, highlighting those who exhibit exceptional skill and expertise in their profession.
Daniel now faces two remaining stages in his quest for the national title.
He is currently in the voting phase, where the winner of this round will be determined by the highest number of votes.
This will be followed by a final stage in which all regional winners tackle a technical scenario devised by industry experts.
Support Daniel by casting your vote at https://heatinginstallerawards.co.uk/vote/regional-2025-shortlist/
The regional and category finalists will now go through to the next stage of the awards, which involves a technical challenge and a public vote, with some money-can’t-buy prizes up for grabs for the winners.
Each winner and finalist will be invited to complete a short response-to-scenario test, devised by previous Heating Installer Awards winners — Nick Irlam, Carl Ladd and Phil Metcalf — and overseen by the leading industry body, CIPHE.
The public vote will make up a quarter of the overall scores, alongside the judges’ scores and the scores from a technical challenge.
The winners will be announced on 25 June.