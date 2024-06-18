A LAMPETER plumber has been named as the region's best and is now up for the UK title.
Daniel Davies from Lampeter, recently claimed the best Heating Installer Awards 2024 title for the Welsh and Northern Ireland region and “Midlands most sustainable heating engineer “ title.
A well-established professional, Mr Davies has owned and operated “Daniel Davies Plumbing And Heating Engineers" for a number of years.
Mr Davies' winning project involved fitting a heating system in a freshly built dormer bungalow.
Investigating mutually beneficial solutions with the homeowner, his system included the installation of Hybrid solar panels on the roof, underfloor heating on the ground floor and radiators on the first floor operating at low temperature.
Mr Davies expressed his pride upon winning, capturing the essence of the installer's drive and satisfaction.
He said: "To be standing among some of the best installers in Britain is a dream come true.
"My clients have been very happy with their new high-performing, low-maintenance system and low energy bills.
"I'm pleased the judges have recognised just how many technical decisions went into creating a great job.”
The Heating Installer Awards acknowledges the accomplishments and promotes the reputations of outstanding heating installers from all over the UK.