A Lampeter breast cancer survivor has convinced almost 200 local businesses to commit to paid time off for breast cancer screenings.
Julie Grabham’s life was saved after a routine breast cancer screening in November 2022 - after having no symptoms or detectable lumps, she was shocked to find out she had an invasive tumour.
Despite the NHS offering free breast cancer screenings for those aged 50-70, there is no legal right for women to have paid time off for routine breast cancer screenings, creating what Julie calls a “workplace lottery”.
During her treatment she decided to do something about this, and as a HR consultant has been campaigning for businesses to commit to paid time off, adding that “we cannot let work be a barrier to women attending these life saving screenings”.
For Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October Julie is celebrating the commitment of nearly 200 Welsh businesses to join her JGHR Pledge for paid time off work, with Ceredigion County Council being the latest.
Julie, 56, said: “I am delighted that Ceredigion County Council have recognised the need to offer paid time off work for routine breast screenings to employees.
“At my screening, the clinicians told me up to 10 women a day don’t attend their routine appointments, and work can be a reason.
“My tumour had already started to spread and I wouldn’t have known about it.
“Breast Cancer UK states that around 1,300 lives are saved yearly from routine breast screenings, if we can increase the number of businesses supporting paid time off work for these appointments, then that figure could easily increase.
“Ideally, legislation will change so every eligible working woman receives this level of support, but in the meantime seeing Ceredigion Council and almost 200 businesses taking this simple step, will make a huge difference.
“By joining my award-winning JGHRPledge we can help save women's lives, just like that routine screening two years ago, saved mine.”
Swansea City Council, Badminton Wales and Swansea City Football Club are others who have joined Julie’s pledge.
In September 2023 Julie’s campaign won the Inspirational Empowerment Award from the Butterfly Breast Cancer Awards.