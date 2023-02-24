A Lampeter takeaway has been handed the lowest food hygiene rating following inspection last month.
The Food Standards Agency gave Nehar Indian Takeaway on Bridge Street one out of five after inspecting the business on 17 January.
The FSA website says the business requires major improvement in the categories of cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, and management of food safety. It also says improvement is necessary when it comes to hygienic food handling.
Two businesses in the county received a one out of five: White Swan Inn in Llanon and the Shampan River View Indian Restaurant & Takeaway in Cardigan.
Other Ceredigion food establishments have received better results.
The following received the top rating: Cliff Hotel and Spa, Gwbert; Constitution Hill, Aberystwyth; Express Cafe, Aberystwyth; Aberaeron Sports Club; and Seyran's Pizza, Cardigan.
There were four-out-of-five ratings for both The Nags Head and Yr Hedyn Mwstard in Lampeter, White Lion in Talybont, Abdul's Spice in Cardigan, Light of Asia in Aberystwyth and New Quay FC Sports Club.
Lip Lickin Fried Chicken in Aberystwyth was given three out of five.