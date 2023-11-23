AN Aberystwyth supermarket will reopen later today (Thursday) after it was forced to close its doors by health inspectors due evidence of rodent activity being found in the store.
Lidl on Rheidol Retail Park in Aberystwyth has been closed since Monday, with customers being advised to travel to the nearest store, which is located in Newtown.
A Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice has been placed on the front door of the supermarket, which was renovated last year, stating that it must not be used for the purposes of any food business.
The notice, issued by Ceredigion County Council, says: “There is evidence of current rodent activity in the bakery and retail area including faecal matter and signs of gnawing.”
On Thursday morning, the doors to the store were open but the shop itself was closed, with a member of staff stood outside informing people of the closure.
Staff at the store said that they hope the shop will reopen later today (Thursday).
Lidl say that the store was closed due to evidence of a single pest gaining access to the store
A spokesperson for Lidl added: "Our Aberystwyth store operates to very strict standards and we have been working with the council and specialist contractors to address this isolated issue. "Our priority is to ensure that the store continues to meet the high standards we expect for our customers.
"Following a recent inspection, we confirm there is now no evidence of activity and the store has been approved to reopen.
"We therefore look forward to welcoming customers back in store today."
Ceredigion County Council has been approached for comment.