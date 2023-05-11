The old hall formed part of the Alltyferin Estate, which was developed by Lord Henry of Bath so that locals could enjoy live music and dancing. Several of the hall’s unique features have been reimagined by Wyn Davies to bring the space into the twenty-first century, while retaining its much-loved traditional characters. The double height space and gallery has been transformed into a grand entrance hall, the dance hall upstairs has been maintained as an open-plan living space, while all original stonework has been restored.