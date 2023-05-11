A construction company from Llanarth has bagged a top industry award.
Wyn Davies Building & Roofing Contractor picked up the accolade at the Federation of Master Builders’ (FMB) 2023 Cymru Master Builder Awards, sponsored by Development Bank of Wales, and held at Cardiff Marriott Hotel on Friday 5 May.
The awards recognise excellence in the nation’s small and medium-sized construction companies and are run by the FMB, the largest trade association in the UK construction sector.
Wyn Davies won the Medium Renovation Project for remodeling the existing structure of a Carmarthen dance hall that was falling apart to create a contemporary family home. The company will now go on to compete for the UK awards in this category.
The old hall formed part of the Alltyferin Estate, which was developed by Lord Henry of Bath so that locals could enjoy live music and dancing. Several of the hall’s unique features have been reimagined by Wyn Davies to bring the space into the twenty-first century, while retaining its much-loved traditional characters. The double height space and gallery has been transformed into a grand entrance hall, the dance hall upstairs has been maintained as an open-plan living space, while all original stonework has been restored.
The client Michael Williams said: “Lord Henry of Bath would be proud of the completed build,” adding that the family couldn’t have imagined the restoration ‘turning out better,’ and that they have achieved their ‘dream home.’
Judges praised an ‘amazing transformation… good quality of finish and craftsmanship,’ which have brought this ‘dilapidated building back into use for the next generation.’
Wyn Davies, owner of Wyn Davies Building & Roofing Contractor, said: “After 45 years in the industry, it’s the height of my career to win this award. It’s great to have a Carmarthenshire company shine! I’m particularly proud to be recognised for the environmental and social commitments of this build. It’s nice to be recognised as a small contractor on the big stage, amongst really strong competition.”
Ifan Glyn, Senior Hub Director / Wales Director of the FMB said: “Our Cymru Master Builder Awards entries this year have set an outstanding benchmark for others.”
“Wyn Davies Building & Roofing Contractor embody that as the winners of this year’s Medium Renovation Project. Standing out from the crowd, they produced a transformative renovation whilst maintaining the originality of the historic building. Fantastic work from the team.” “Our exceptional Master Builder companies are a credit to the industry, proving that with hard work and dedication any dream project can become a reality.”