Businesses in Llanidloes have teamed up with Keep Wales Tidy to launch a reusable coffee cup scheme.
Several pioneering hospitality businesses in the town – The Cobblers Tea Rooms, The Hanging Gardens and The Wild Oak Café – have come together to try and tackle the issue of single use cups with funding support from Keep Wales Tidy’s Caru Cymru initiative.
Customers can borrow a reusable Love Llani cup from any participating café for just £2 and get their money back when they return their cup to any one of the cafés.
The initiative is building momentum across the UK, and Llanidloes is proud to be part of the movement to reduce singe use waste.
A single-use paper cup is the equivalent CO2 emission to driving 17 miles, and 7 million single-use paper cups a day get thrown away in the UK.
One of these Love Llani reusable cups made from polypropylene has a lower environmental impact than a single-use paper cup after just three uses.
Keep Wales Tidy works with communities and councils across Wales to tackle waste and litter, and this initiative is part of the Caru Cymru movement to empower communities to take action and care for our environment.
More businesses are encouraged to join the scheme. Get in touch with Jodie from Keep Wales Tidy at [email protected] to find out more.
To learn more about the initiative you can also pop into one of the participating cafés.