Llanidloes is set to sparkle this holiday season with its highly anticipated Late Night Christmas Shopping event on Thursday, 19 December.
Local shops will extend their hours, offering festive bargains, unique gifts, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere to help shoppers complete their Christmas lists.
This festive evening will feature a wide variety of retailers showcasing everything from handcrafted gifts to seasonal treats.
Visitors can enjoy a charming selection of independent stores, all decked out in their Christmas best, providing an opportunity to shop locally while supporting small businesses in the community.
“We’re excited to bring the community together for this special evening,” said Lesley Jones, Chair of Llanidloes Chamber of Commerce.
“A late-night shopping event is a perfect way for people to enjoy the magic of Christmas while supporting our local businesses.
“We hope everyone will join us to make this a memorable evening for all!”
Llanidloes’ Late Night Christmas Shopping on Thursday, 19 December is free to attend and promises to be an enjoyable event for all ages.