A famous Llanidloes landmark building, which provides self-catering accommodation for group holidays, weddings and corporate gatherings, has received a four star grading from Visit Wales.
The Trewythen, in Great Oak Street, has eight uniquely designed, en-suite bedrooms, able to accommodate up to 20 guests, a professional kitchen, large dining area and separate living room.
Previously a four star restaurant with rooms, the property reopened on St David’s Day this year to service a demand for self-contained, quality accommodation.
Following an inspection, the Visit Wales inspector gave The Trewythen a four star self-catering grading to the delight of Catherine Isaac, who manages the property for Cambrian Training Company.
“The Trewythen was graded four stars overall and was awarded five stars cleanliness and the living and dining areas,” said Catherine. “This grading wouldn't have been possible without the help and support given behind the scenes.
“We are looking forward to welcoming plenty of new and returning customers to The Trewythen over the summer and into the autumn and winter months.”
Accommodation in the elegant, Georgian property is set over three floors, with one, large, double bedroom suite on the ground floor and seven, large, bright, en-suite double or family bedrooms on the upper floors.
The historic, Grade ll listed building was previously home to Chartists 1770 at The Trewythen, a four star restaurant with rooms which closed on October 31 last year due to the challenging economic climate for the hospitality industry.
However, after analysing booking patterns, Cambrian Training Company, based in Welshpool, identified a gap in the market for self-catering accommodation for groups.
“Llanidloes is the ideal place in the middle of Wales for people from the north and south, and across the border in England, to gather for business meetings and family functions,” added Catherine.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.