Llanidloes volunteers have saved over 1,000 items from landfill as the Repair Café celebrates its fifth birthday.
The initiative which started in the town five years ago has repaired an estimated 1,000 items for free that would have otherwise been thrown away.
Despite a rocky beginning during the Covid-19 pandemic, the event has since become a monthly fixture at the Hanging Gardens Café, repairing everything from electricals to leatherwork, tool sharpening, clocks, sewing repairs, shoe regluing and woodwork.
At the fifth birthday celebration on 8 March, Maya Bimson on behalf of LLES/ Zero Carbon Llanidloes presented all the volunteers with Heroes chocolates, adding: “Over the last five years, these wonderful volunteers have repaired over 1,000 items for local people.
“That’s 1,000 broken items that have not gone to landfill - they are the real heroes.
“They are not just mending our things – they are helping to mend our planet!
“Our thanks go to them for giving their time and skills so generously and to the Hanging Gardens for hosting the events.”
The Repair Café movement began in the Netherlands in 2009 and has since taken root across the globe, with events locally in Aberystwyth and Machynlleth as well as Llanidloes.
The Llanidloes café, named ‘Don’t Bin It - Fix It!’ was set up by Llanidloes resident Brian Marsh as part of Zero Carbon Llanidloes.
The group of volunteers repairs items for free, though donations for costs and materials are welcome.
Don’t Bin It - Fix It are looking for volunteer fixers - if you have a talent for mending things and would like to join, attend one of their repair events.
Don’t Bin It - Fix It takes place on the second Saturday of most months from 10am-2pm at the Hanging Gardens, Bethel Street, Llanidloes - the next event taking place on 12 April.