A LLANYBYDDER butcher has joined the industry elite after being accepted into the Institute of Meat.
Anthony Davies, employee of Dunbia has been accepted as an Institute of Meat (IoM) accredited Master Butcher, joining a select group of less than 70 top level butchers nationwide.
Anthony Davies MB.Inst.M received his much prized title at the Institute of Meat and Worshipful Company of Butchers Annual Prizegiving, which took place at the ancestral home of the meat industry, Butchers Hall, London, on 23 February.
The long running event seeks to recognise and reward outstanding achievement in the meat industry. Alongside awards for exceptional apprentices, the prizegiving is where the highest levels of attainment in butchery are acknowledged, with the granting of Institute of Meat accredited Master Butcher (M.Inst.M) status to a select few accomplished butchers.
Anthony was presented with his award by Bill Jermey, Chairman of the Institute of Meat. Presiding over the event was Keith Fisher (F.Inst.M), Chief Executive of the IoM and himself a fourth generation Master Butcher.
Jermey, who developed the accreditation over a decade ago as a means of distinguishing the higher-level skills and knowledge a Master Butcher has, said of the award,
‘‘Butchers applying for IoM Master Butcher accreditation are serious about their craft. They submit themselves to a rigorous four-stage assessment process, during which they not only have to impress the Institute of Meat but also independent moderators. Taking months from start to finish it is not for the faint hearted, but Anthony has proven without doubt he is deserving of the title. I heartily congratulate him.’
Asked what achieving the title of Master Butcher meant to him, Anthony Davies said,
“To be awarded Master Butcher by the Institute of Meat is a great honour for me as I have been involved in the meat industry all my life. Working closely with farmers, customers and different equipment and packaging suppliers from across the world over the years has given me great pleasure in achieving a sustainable outcome in the food chain. Achieving this accolade would not have been possible without the support of my family, work colleagues from across the Dunbia Group, and friends across the industry.”
Anthony has worked at the Dunbia Llanybydder site since his school days when it was then owned by Oriel Jones. He had a two-year spell in London, studying at Smithfield College and working at the famous Smithfield Market, before returning to Llanybydder where he has progressed from working as a foreman to now being an Operations Manager onsite.
Anyone requiring more information about the Annual Prizegiving or the application and assessment process for becoming an Institute of Meat accredited Master Butcher should, in the first instance, contact Sheryl Horne at the Institute of Meat, [email protected]