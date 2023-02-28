“To be awarded Master Butcher by the Institute of Meat is a great honour for me as I have been involved in the meat industry all my life. Working closely with farmers, customers and different equipment and packaging suppliers from across the world over the years has given me great pleasure in achieving a sustainable outcome in the food chain. Achieving this accolade would not have been possible without the support of my family, work colleagues from across the Dunbia Group, and friends across the industry.”