A survey has claimed young people will pay for if they receive a service in Cymraeg.
Conducted by an economist at Bangor University, Edward Jones, the results suggest that 70 per cent of 20 to 29-year-olds on Pen Llŷn, Gwynedd, were willing to pay a premium for a product or service provided in Welsh.
The number of those happy to dig deeper to use Welsh to shop and do business falls among older age groups but is still significant with 46 per cent of over 50s still happy to spend more for the privilege.
The results of the survey have been welcomed by Zoe Pritchard who works at Lafan who are promoting the Bwrlwm ARFOR campaign, which aims to deliver an economic boost and strengthen the Welsh language in Gwynedd, Ynys Môn, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire.
Zoe said: “Putting the Welsh language at the heart of your operation can help businesses thrive and provide careers for our young people so they don’t feel they have to move away.”
Dr Jones said: “The Welsh language can provide a competitive advantage to businesses with young people willing to pay more for a service or product in their mother tongue.”